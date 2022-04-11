Constitutional carry gun rights bill trapped by filibuster

Sen. Tom Brewer's "constitutional carry" gun rights bill, which would have allowed Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit or currently required gun safety training, was trapped on the floor of the Legislature Monday and removed from further consideration.

The bill encountered a filibuster led by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln when it appeared on the agenda for second-stage debate and a subsequent motion to invoke cloture, the procedure required to end debate, fell two votes short of the required number of 33, failing on a 31-9 vote.

It was a bitter blow for Brewer, who had broken a first-round filibuster with a 36-9 vote a month ago after earlier winning a battle to free the proposal (LB773) from the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee where it had been bottled up on a 30-12 count.

Brewer, the Gordon senator who wears a Purple Heart on his lapel after being seriously wounded in combat in Afghanistan, vowed to continue to propose "constitutional carry" gun legislation during the remaining two years of his second legislative term.

How they voted An effort to stop a filibuster and vote on a bill to allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or gun safety training failed 31-9 on Monday. The inability to stop the filibuster with the needed 33 votes killed the bill for the year. Voting yes (31): Aguilar, Albrecht, Arch, Bostelman, Brandt, Brewer, Briese, Clements, Dorn, Erdman, Flood, Friesen, Gragert, Halloran, B. Hansen, Hilgers, Hughes, Jacobson, Kolterman, Lindstrom, Linehan, Lowe, McKinney, Moser, Murman, Sanders, Slama, Stinner, Wayne, Williams, Wishart Voting no (9): Bostar, J. Cavanaugh, M. Cavanaugh, Day, DeBoer, M. Hansen, Hunt, Lathrop, Morfeld Present, not voting (6): Blood, Geist, Hilkemann, McCollister, McDonnell, Walz Excused (3): Pahls, Pansing Brooks, Vargas

"And I will know who to trust and who not to trust," he said.

Earlier, during the heat of debate, Brewer said opponents "hate the Second Amendment," an allegation that a number of senators quickly contested.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha objected, suggesting that's the kind of rhetoric that can "stoke violence."

Morfeld said he is a gun owner who supports the Second Amendment, but he believes current requirements for a permit and gun safety training are necessary to protect all Nebraskans.

Brewer's inability to win legislative support for a proposed amendment negotiated with the Omaha Police Officers Association may have been the final blow to the bill, turning Omaha police into opponents of the proposal.

Lincoln police already were on record opposing the bill.

The amendment, which included a provision allowing operation of "a more limited version of handgun registry" in Omaha, failed on a 29-13 count.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins already had informed senators of her opposition, suggesting that the bill would "allow a criminal element of our community" to carry concealed weapons.

Following defeat of the proposed Omaha amendment, the police union expressed its "strong opposition" to the bill.

Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, who represents a largely Black community in his North Omaha legislative district, said the amendment was designed to "allow police to continue targeting people with their gang unit."

All nine votes against advancement of the bill were cast by senators from Lincoln or metropolitan Omaha and four more senators from the two big cities were recorded as present and not voting.

"Training and permit requirements are important," Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said.

Both Brewer and Morfeld said there are volunteers available now to train new gunowners at no cost.

Current requirements to carry a concealed handgun include a $100 permit and gun safety training.

As the proposal approached the climactic vote to invoke cloture, Brewer told his colleagues that "this issue will help us shape a lot of new faces ... we're going to reshape this unicameral."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.