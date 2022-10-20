Conrad, Bowers say prior experiences preparing them for District 46 seat

On paper, District 46 legislative candidates Danielle Conrad and James Michael Bowers have a lot in common.

Both are registered Democrats running for the seat now held by Sen. Adam Morfeld representing north Lincoln. They both oppose any legislation banning abortion, and have expressed support enacting “common sense” gun laws.

And both Conrad, 45, and Bowers, 34, have said they would back maintaining the nonpartisan status of the Nebraska Legislature, including the election of committee chairs through secret ballot.

But after finishing 1-2 in the May primary election — Conrad defeated Bowers by a margin of 1,594 to 1,431 in the three-way race, with James Herrold finishing a distant third — both candidates have tried to distinguish themselves as they make their case to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Conrad said winning election to District 46 in 2006 and 2010 sets her up to potentially be one of the most experienced state senators if she won a third term in 2022 — experience she said was matched by only one other sitting lawmaker, Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island.

She previously sat on the budget-setting Appropriations Committee and was a member of the Redistricting Committee in 2010, both experiences she said forced her to find common ground with lawmakers who might have differing views.

“It takes at least a full term to really get up to speed on the issues and process, the rules, and building rich relationships across the state and political spectrum,” Conrad said. “I not only have the experience and knowledge, I have those relationships with existing state senators.”

After leaving the Legislature due to term limits, Conrad served as the executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska, appearing frequently at legislative hearings to testify on a wide range of issues ranging from free speech to abortion rights.

Conrad also said as the mother of two young children, she’s gained a new perspective on the “kitchen table issues” important to many in the district, like ensuring schools have the tools needed to educate children, or the high cost of quality child care.

“Voters appreciate and understand that I have skin in the game as a parent,” she said.

Bowers, a therapist, school social worker and business owner, said his experience in schools before and during the pandemic has put him “on the front lines” of understanding how policies created at the state level can impact children and families.

If elected, he said he would bring the experiences of his clients to the committee hearing rooms and debate chambers, as well as his own.

“I understand the reality and practicality of many of these policies,” Bowers said, “of how a good policy can lift people out of poverty and strengthen families, and how bad lawmaking can hurt children and tear families apart and do real damage to our communities.”

Elected to the Lincoln City Council in 2019, Bowers said the experience of leading during stressful circumstances, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, the protests following George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police, and several other contentious fights has prepared him for the Capitol.

“What I’ve been telling people at the doors is the world is not the same place as it was 10 years ago, especially when we look at the last four years,” Bowers said.

During that time, Bowers said he’s been able to pass several ordinances and initiatives with support from Republicans and Democrats alike, even as he had come under fire, surviving a failed recall attempt as well as backlash for a proposed “fairness ordinance.”

While either candidate will likely be in the political minority when the Legislature convenes next year, both Conrad and Bowers said they believe there is fertile ground to work with senators from either side of the political aisle and all corners of the state.

Conrad said she believes in finding small compromises with senators who she disagrees with on most other policies, adding there is agreement on helping families who pay for child care with tax credits, for example.

She said she would also continue a “long record” of defending human rights, reproductive rights and expanding health care options for women both in District 46 and elsewhere — issues she says resonate with voters she’s met.

Those issues have been “more top of mind and concrete” than in previous campaigns, Conrad said, and demonstrate the need for “a day one leader in the district.”

“They really have opened their hearts and shared a lot of personal stories that I hold in my heart and carry forward with me,” Conrad said.

Bowers said Nebraska lawmakers should work to make the state more vibrant and attractive to young professionals, both through measures that allow businesses to innovate and offer sidewalk cafes, like he championed in Lincoln, as well as protections for LGBT individuals.

“We need more elected officials who know what it feels like when their government lets them down,” he said.

Bowers also said he would focus on ensuring older Nebraskans can continue to live and thrive in the Cornhusker State through training future health care professionals and expanding health care options, and examining regulations to let professionals do the work they were trained to perform.

District 46, which includes the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the North Bottoms, Belmont, Malone and Clinton neighborhoods, as well as a portion of University Place and Havelock, has for decades been a Democratic stronghold in a Republican-dominated state.

After Sen. Harold Simpson — a Republican elected three times after the district was moved from southwestern Nebraska — resigned to join the Nebraska Public Service Commission in 1976, then-Gov. J. James Exxon appointed Sen. JoAnn Maxey to fill the seat.

Maxey was succeeded by Sen. Dave Landis, who won election to the District 46 seat seven times beginning in 1978 before he was term-limited in 2006.

Conrad then served two terms in the seat before she was also term-limited and followed by Morfeld, who likewise served two terms.

Democrats also retain the advantage when it comes to registered voters, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office:

As of Oct. 1, 2022, there were 6,800 registered Democrats, 5,177 registered Republicans, and 4,496 registered nonpartisan voters in the district.

Ahead of the 2020 general election, there were 7,236 registered Democrats, 5,153 registered Republicans, and 4,608 nonpartisan voters.