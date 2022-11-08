Condon, Morfeld in tight race for county attorney

In a hotly contested race for Lancaster County Attorney, incumbent Pat Condon pulled 218 votes ahead of challenger state Sen. Adam Morfeld late Tuesday night.

For much of the night, it appeared that for the first time in six decades, a Democrat — and an attorney who did not rise through the ranks of the office — was poised to be the next Lancaster County Attorney.

But by 11:15 p.m., Condon had 47,295 votes to Morfeld's 47,077 with 165 of 198 precincts and early votes counted.

An hour earlier, when Morfeld was ahead of Condon by more than 3,900 votes, both candidates said they remained cautiously optimistic.

“We always knew it was going to be a close race,” said Morfeld, noting that his opponent spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attack ads against him.

“I think people are ready for a change. I think people are ready for a county attorney that is more representative of the values and policy of the county.”

Condon was counting on many of the still-to-be-counted rural votes, where he hoped he'd perform strongly.

“We did everything we wanted to,” he said. “We are hoping it will pay off.”

Morfeld, 37, a term-limited state senator and executive director of the nonprofit Civic Nebraska, challenged Condon, 60, who has been a prosecutor for 34 years — 32 of them in Lancaster County.

Condon, who was appointed county attorney in 2018, then won an uncontested race later that year, touted his experience and said many of Morfeld’s attacks showed that he didn’t understand how the system worked.

Even before campaigning began in earnest, the GOP filed a lawsuit alleging Morfeld didn’t meet the qualifications for running for office because he hadn’t practiced “actively” for two years. The Nebraska Supreme Court sided with Morfeld.

Morfeld promised to bring transparency and accountability to the office, as well as making criminal justice reform a priority. He attacked Condon on a number of issues, including charging simple drug and marijuana possession as felonies rather than misdemeanors, untested rape kits, and Condon’s position on abortion and medical marijuana — a ballot issue Morfeld led.

Morfeld spent more than $418,000 and Condon spent more than $108,000 on the race, and Together Nebraska, a conservative political action committee, spent well more than $300,000 in ads opposing Morfeld.

The campaign got ugly: Morfeld ran an ad featuring the father of an alleged rape victim who accused Condon of ignoring the victim, alleging Condon wasn’t going to arrest the suspects until police forced his hand, which Condon said wasn’t true.

Then last week, a woman appeared on KLIN radio’s "Drive Time Lincoln" and accused Morfeld of sexually assaulting her, a claim Morfeld called categorically false and demanded a retraction.