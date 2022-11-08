Condon appears to eke out victory in race for county attorney

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon appeared to eke out a victory over state Sen. Adam Morfeld Tuesday in a hotly contested race for the county's top prosecutor.

Condon ended the night with 2,000 more votes than Morfeld, though the county election commissioner still had to count about 3,500 early vote ballots, 2,000 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots. They will be counted in the next week to 10 days.

For much of the night, it appeared that for the first time in six decades, a Democrat — and an attorney who did not rise through the ranks of the office — was poised to be the next Lancaster County attorney.

By the end of the night -- when the county election commissioner posted unofficial final results, Condon had 54,132 votes to Morfeld's 52,132.

More than an hour earlier, when Morfeld was ahead of Condon by more than 3,900 votes, both candidates said they remained cautiously optimistic.

“We always knew it was going to be a close race,” said Morfeld, noting that his opponent spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attack ads against him.

Condon was counting on many of the still-to-be-counted rural votes, where he hoped he'd perform strongly.

“We did everything we wanted to,” he said. “We are hoping it will pay off.”

Morfeld, 37, a term-limited state senator and executive director of the nonprofit Civic Nebraska, challenged Condon, 60, who has been a prosecutor for 34 years — 32 of them in Lancaster County.

Condon, who was appointed county attorney in 2018, then won an uncontested race later that year, touted his experience and said many of Morfeld’s attacks showed that he didn’t understand how the system worked.

Even before campaigning began in earnest, the GOP filed a lawsuit alleging Morfeld didn’t meet the qualifications for running for office because he hadn’t practiced “actively” for two years. The Nebraska Supreme Court sided with Morfeld.

Morfeld promised to bring transparency and accountability to the office, as well as making criminal justice reform a priority. He attacked Condon on a number of issues, including charging simple drug and marijuana possession as felonies rather than misdemeanors, untested rape kits, and Condon’s position on abortion and medical marijuana — a ballot issue Morfeld led.

Morfeld spent more than $418,000 and Condon spent more than $108,000 on the race, and Together Nebraska, a conservative political action committee, spent well more than $300,000 in ads opposing Morfeld.

The campaign got ugly: Morfeld ran an ad featuring the father of an alleged rape victim who accused Condon of ignoring the victim, alleging Condon wasn’t going to arrest the suspects until police forced his hand, which Condon said wasn’t true.

Then last week, a woman appeared on KLIN radio’s "Drive Time Lincoln" and accused Morfeld of sexually assaulting her, a claim Morfeld called categorically false. He also demanded a retraction.