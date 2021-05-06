Compromise on committee makeup allows school finance study to move forward

The compromise was praised by some senators as charting a way forward.

Sen. Jen Day of Gretna said the formation of a new legislative committee to study school finance "should have been done a long time ago."

"The whole point of this is to get us in a room to discuss the problem and come to some kind of an agreement so we can move forward and stop arguing on the floor," Day said.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said the compromise between DeBoer and Linehan "is really going to put this issue where it belongs and that's in our hands."

"We've had some success around the edges," Briese said, "but the lesson is in the failures we've had. Meaningful and substantial property tax relief and reform is a really tough nut to crack."

The proposed compromise wasn't without detractors from either side of the political aisle.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said he didn't think senators would be able to accomplish the purpose set out by LB132 and advocated the Legislature hire an "outside, independent economic firm" to study the state's school funding formula and make recommendations.