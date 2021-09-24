Compromise congressional, legislative redistricting plans clear first hurdle

That change, which was opposed by several rural senators who argued for retention of rural seats, was approved on a 42-5 vote, clearing the way for advancement of the bill on a 43-5 vote.

Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Steve Erdman of Bayard spearheaded opposition to the loss of a rural seat.

Groene said the census gives unfair advantage to urban areas by counting noncitizens along with students enrolled at universities.

"It is wrong to move all power to the east," Erdman said. "We should not take a district out of the rural part of the state."

Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard said it was important to "keep representation in rural Nebraska."

Responding to members of the news media on the sidelines, rather than in remarks on the floor of the Legislature, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, a rural member of the Legislature, said: "I resent (the suggestion) that we gave away rural interests."

In fact, he said, he defended rural Nebraska interests as a member of the Redistricting Committee while recognizing the judicial dictates of providing equal representation.