Compromise congressional, legislative redistricting plans clear first hurdle

The Legislature's redistricting logjam broke open Friday after a morning of closed discussions and negotiations, then swept downstream at sometimes breathtaking speed.
When the legislative workday was over, senators had given first-round approval to all of their remaining redistricting bills, including the premier legislative and congressional redistricting proposals, with solid votes of initial support.
That burst of activity eliminated the need for the senators to convene Saturday, as originally scheduled, and heralded a three-day legislative weekend, with senators now slated to return Tuesday on course to complete their work next Thursday.
The revised congressional redistricting map, LB1, which received 36-10 initial approval Friday, would keep Douglas County intact and add Saunders County to metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District.
That represented a compromise settlement that scuttled an earlier plan by Republican members of the Redistricting Committee to send portions of northwest Douglas County into the 1st District, represented by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln.
The legislative redistricting plan contained in LB3 would add one urban seat to the nonpartisan Legislature by moving District 36, represented by Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, into Sarpy County in response to 2020 U.S. Census figures that documented population growth centered in the metropolitan Omaha area along with Lancaster County.
That change, which was opposed by several rural senators who argued for retention of rural seats, was approved on a 42-5 vote, clearing the way for advancement of the bill on a 43-5 vote.
Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Steve Erdman of Bayard spearheaded opposition to the loss of a rural seat.
Groene said the census gives unfair advantage to urban areas by counting noncitizens along with students enrolled at universities.
"It is wrong to move all power to the east," Erdman said. "We should not take a district out of the rural part of the state."
Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard said it was important to "keep representation in rural Nebraska."
Responding to members of the news media on the sidelines, rather than in remarks on the floor of the Legislature, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, a rural member of the Legislature, said: "I resent (the suggestion) that we gave away rural interests."
In fact, he said, he defended rural Nebraska interests as a member of the Redistricting Committee while recognizing the judicial dictates of providing equal representation.
The movement of Williams' district was agreed to by the Gothenburg senator in lieu of moving District 24, represented by Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, into Sarpy County as proposed by the Redistricting Committee.
The other senator who appeared to be most impacted by the redistricting change was Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, who will now face a much tougher challenge in seeking reelection in 2022.
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln saluted DeBoer for being "a team player" by accepting that sacrifice.
"It makes her election much more difficult," Pansing Brooks said.
The redistricting bills ultimately will need to receive at least 33 votes on final reading to be effective immediately.
The Legislature also gave initial approval to redistricting plans for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and the State Board of Education with no opposition votes.
Friday's results were achieved after long meetings and considerable bargaining within the Redistricting Committee and by the persistence of Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who spearheaded discussion and bargaining within the committee that went deep into the night Thursday and continued with Friday morning meetings in the Speaker's office.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, vice chairman of the committee, said "Nebraska decided to lead the way" in accomplishing the difficult task of redistricting this year instead of pushing it into 2022, an election year.
Nebraska decided to "get it done this year," he said.
