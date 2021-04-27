Complaint alleges Lancaster County sheriff must disclose who paid for challenge to medical marijuana initiative

Fahleson said he approached Wagner because he knew the sheriff was an opponent of marijuana legalization, but declined to say who paid for the challenge, citing attorney-client privilege.

Like Wagner, Fahleson, the former chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party, only specified no tax dollars were spent on the litigation.

In a 5-2 decision last September, the Nebraska Supreme Court determined the initiative violated the state's single-subject rule, and it was removed from the November ballot.

In a copy of the complaint to the Accountability and Disclosure Commission shared with the Journal Star, Cartier alleges Wagner violated state law by not listing "the individual(s) or organization(s) who were responsible for paying" the legal fees, which he said was a gift likely in excess of $100.

Cartier alleged Wagner knowingly signed the Statement of Financial Interests without properly disclosing who paid the legal fees as a gift — potentially a Class IV felony in state law.

"In this case, the payment of Mr. Wagner's legal fees is a gift that must be disclosed under Nebraska election law," Cartier said in a statement.