Complaint alleges Lancaster County sheriff must disclose who paid for challenge to medical marijuana initiative

A Lincoln attorney filed a complaint against Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Monday for not reporting the benefactor of his successful legal challenge against last year's medical marijuana petition drive.
John Cartier, of Nebraska Families for Medical Cannabis, asked the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission to review whether or not Wagner violated state law by not disclosing who paid legal fees for the petition challenge.
State law requires elected officials to report any gift more than $100 in value on a Statement of Financial Interests, which is filed annually with the state office responsible for administering election laws.
Wagner became the challenger to the ballot initiative — which was signed by 196,000 Nebraskans — after Lincoln attorney Mark Fahleson pointed out the measure appeared to violate the state's single-subject rule.
The longtime sheriff told the Journal Star in September 2020 while his name was listed on the lawsuit, he wasn't aware of who paid for it.
"I do not know," Wagner said. "All I know is that no tax dollars were used in that litigation."
Fahleson said he approached Wagner because he knew the sheriff was an opponent of marijuana legalization, but declined to say who paid for the challenge, citing attorney-client privilege.
Like Wagner, Fahleson, the former chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party, only specified no tax dollars were spent on the litigation.
In a 5-2 decision last September, the Nebraska Supreme Court determined the initiative violated the state's single-subject rule, and it was removed from the November ballot.
In a copy of the complaint to the Accountability and Disclosure Commission shared with the Journal Star, Cartier alleges Wagner violated state law by not listing "the individual(s) or organization(s) who were responsible for paying" the legal fees, which he said was a gift likely in excess of $100.
Cartier alleged Wagner knowingly signed the Statement of Financial Interests without properly disclosing who paid the legal fees as a gift — potentially a Class IV felony in state law.
"In this case, the payment of Mr. Wagner's legal fees is a gift that must be disclosed under Nebraska election law," Cartier said in a statement.
Trish Peterson, executive director of Nebraska Families for Medical Cannabis, said "hundreds of thousands" of people in the state are still upset at the legal challenge that kept the matter off the ballot.
"We are not going to rest until justice has been served on the sheriff," Peterson said. "No one is above the law, not even him."
In an email, Wagner declined to comment Monday because he had not received notice of the complaint from the Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
Nebraska senator wants rules on initiative petitions clarified after court ruling torpedoed medical marijuana
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS