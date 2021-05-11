Community improvement group director seeks to replace Pansing Brooks when she's term-limited in Legislature

The director of a community improvement organization in Lincoln announced her candidacy for the District 28 seat in the Legislature on Tuesday.
Nancy Petitto will seek the seat held by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who will leave the Legislature after being term-limited.
Petitto is the director for Collective Impact Lincoln, a partnership among Civic Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization.
A two-time graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Petitto said civic engagement, political advocacy and "an active commitment to justice" led her to run for office.
"I can't keep talking about the importance of involvement without being willing to take a leap myself," Petitto said in a news release.
Petitto said she'll focus on housing, engaging communities in the political process, and protecting "the fundamental rights of all Nebraskans."
She also said she'll make sure Lincoln's voice is heard in policy debates centered on helping Nebraskans lift themselves out of poverty.
"I'm going to do it in a way that honors the spirit of collaboration and true civil discourse upon which our unicameral was founded," she said.
When constituents know who their representatives are, and feel listened to, that can lift entire neighborhoods, Petitto said.
Petitto previously worked at the University of Nebraska in academic, administrative and research departments. She has also served on the board of directors for GIRLPowR Inc., a nonprofit organization aimed at empowering girls in Lincoln, and is a Leadership Lincoln graduate.
District 28, which includes the state Capitol, is bounded by 13th Street and 70th Street on the west and east, respectively.
O Street marks the northern boundary of the legislative district, which includes the Near South, Irvingdale, Country Club, Woods Park, Witherbee and Eastridge neighborhoods.
