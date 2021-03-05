Committee urged to advance bill creating DNA collection program for felony arrests

Hilkemann, who sponsored a previous version of the Katie's Law bill, told the committee how passionate he had become about the issue since the committee last heard the issue in 2016, calling it an approach to being "smart on crime."

"If there were a way to guarantee we convict the guilty and exonerate the innocent without fail, we would be all for it, would we not?" he asked the committee.

LB496 would require law enforcement agencies to swab the cheeks of individuals arrested on suspicion of felony crimes like murder, manslaughter, sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping and child enticement.

The DNA collected from the cheek swab would be sent to the Nebraska Crime Lab, where it would be processed, given an anonymized but unique set of serial numbers, and entered in the Combined DNA Index System, where it could be cross-referenced with samples gathered from crime scenes.

Sepich said by using just 20 markers out of the 3 billion available in human DNA, scientists had developed a system that would indicate a match with a high degree of certainty.

She also told the committee she was so confident that the serial numbers used to signify the markers were unable to identify an individual that she had no hesitation in sharing them publicly.