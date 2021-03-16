Committee advances plan to extend college affordability grant program

The Legislature's Education Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would provide $100 million over the next five years in need-based financial aid for Nebraska students attending college.

The Nebraska Opportunity Grant, which each year allocates lottery funds to nearly 13,000 students pursuing a college degree at an in-state institution, was scheduled to end June 30.

After lottery prizes are doled out, the Legislature divides 44.5% of the remaining proceeds to other programs, with about 58% of those funds targeted for education.

A bill (LB529) from Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont would make the grant program permanent, in addition to funding other college access programs for Nebraska students and outlining financial support for K-12 programs.

In a statement, Walz said LB529 is the result of a two-year study by the Education Committee on "how to best utilize the lottery dollars dedicated for education."

Walz said the bill, which has not been scheduled for debate, has "something in it for everyone."

MEET THE STATE SENATORS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.