The Legislature's Executive Board on Wednesday advanced a bill calling for a study of the short- and long-term costs of replacing Nebraska's coal and natural gas plants with resources like wind and solar.

The committee advanced the bill (LB566) from Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard on a 5-2 vote. Two other senators -- Speaker John Arch and Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island -- were absent.

Bostelman's proposal would appropriate $30,000 to hire a consultant to examine the trends and potential economic impacts of increased reliance of renewable energy in Nebraska, and would look at the economic benefits of maintaining coal, natural gas and nuclear.

The chair of the Natural Resources Committee said the bill seeks to understand how renewable energy "threatens the ability of power suppliers in the state to maintain existing baseload generation."

At a hearing on Feb. 24, several Omaha high school students said the bill did not consider the declining costs of solar and wind generation and ignored the negative impacts of maintaining electricity generated from coal and gas-fired plants.

The members of Students for Sustainability also said that if Nebraska keeps on its current track it could fall further behind other states that have embraced renewable energy.

While Bostelman said he was open to amending the bill, the Executive Board advanced it to the floor without any amendments.

Voting in favor of the bill were Sen. Tom Briese of Albion; Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston; Sen. John Lowe of Kearney; Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar; and Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln.

Opposed to advancing LB566 to the floor were Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln and Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha.

Meet the Nebraska state senators making laws in 2023