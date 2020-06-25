Coalition submits 120,000 signatures in drive to cap payday loan interest rates in Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 120,000 Nebraskans signed onto a petition drive to cap payday loan rates at 36%, meaning the initiative will likely appear on November ballot.

The petition drive, organized by Nebraskans for Responsible Lending, easily exceeded the roughly 85,000 signatures -- about 7% of the state's registered voters -- it needed before the July 3 deadline.

If ratified by the Nebraska Secretary of State, the initiative will give voters the chance to change state law, which currently allows payday lenders to charge interest rates of 400%.

"For too long, we've heard stories from families who have been caught up in cycles of debt because of unaffordable loans," said Aubrey Mancuso, who helped organize the petition drive. "The Legislature has failed to address this time and again."

Annually, Nebraskans pay about $28 million in fees to payday lenders who typically offer small loans to those who may not be able to borrow elsewhere. Opponents to the measure say the cap would likely drive lenders out of business.

Richard Blocker, who has epilepsy, said he took out a two-week, $500 loan from a lender in his neighborhood, paying $75 to the lender up front. When he was unable to pay back the loan in full, he had to take out more loans over a period of more than three months.