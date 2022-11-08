Clements wins second term; Conrad, Dungan, Raybould all leading

Incumbent Sen. Rob Clements won a second term representing District 2 in the Legislature on Tuesday.

Clements, of Elmwood, overcame an early deficit to Sarah Slattery of Plattsmouth to earn more than 57% of the vote by 11:15 p.m.

The banker, insurance agent and tax preparer becomes the newest senator to represent a part of Lincoln and Lancaster County after the 2021 redistricting process.

Instead of comprising all of Cass County and a portion of Sarpy and Otoe counties, District 2 now extends as far west as 70th Street between A and Van Dorn streets in Lincoln.

Clements, who was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2017 and won election to District 2 in 2018, said he worked hard to introduce himself to voters in the new areas of his district and felt he received a good response.

"I started out behind but moved ahead — I'm real pleased with that," Clements, 71, said. "And I'm looking forward to bring some more tax relief to Nebraskans."

Lincoln could also see an experienced lawmaker return to the Capitol when the Legislature reconvenes in January.

Danielle Conrad, who represented District 46 from 2007-2015, was leading Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers by 144 votes at 11:15.

The former executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska was formerly on the budget-setting Appropriations Committee and a member of the Redistricting Committee in 2010.

Those experiences, as well as a focus on "kitchen table issues," could help her hit the ground running if she takes office again, she said.

Both Conrad and Bowers are registered Democrats. Conrad will replace Sen. Adam Morfeld, also a Democrat, who was term-limited.

In northeast Lincoln, George Dungan III led the race for the District 26 seat over Russ Barger. The winner will replace outgoing Sen. Matt Hansen, also a Democrat, who is term-limited. He won a race to be Lancaster County's clerk.

As of press time, Dungan was ahead of Barger by 180 votes. Dungan is a registered Democrat; Barger, who won the primary over Dungan and two other challengers, is a Republican.

The former public defender said he believes his campaign's focus on "issues that matter to people" instead of "trying to scare voters" helped him to gain support in the contentious race.

"I think people saw what our campaign stands for, which is strong public schools, good-paying jobs, access to health care," Dungan said. "At the end of the day, that's what they want."

If he wins, Dungan said he plans to "represent everybody in northeast Lincoln" in the Capitol, and said he believes there are opportunities to find compromises that move the state forward.

Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould cruised to an easy victory over Roy Christensen, a former city councilman, to win the District 28 seat in the Legislature represented by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks.

Raybould, a Democrat and former U.S. Senate candidate, received nearly two-thirds of the total votes cast by 10:30 p.m., including almost 75% of the early vote, to outdistance Christensen, a Republican.

Two other incumbent senators whose districts stretch into Lincoln — Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams and Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth — won uncontested races.