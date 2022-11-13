City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts

In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be.

Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.

Seven years ago, Mother Nature offered up a taste of what that means: Nearly 7 inches of rainfall in 24 hours in May 2015 caused flash flooding and emergency evacuations when a swelling Salt Creek topped its levees and spilled into several of Lincoln’s neighborhoods.

“Lincoln is projected to have, because of this more current data, bigger flooding threats,” said Kent Seacrest, a Lincoln attorney who has been involved in many of the city’s development initiatives. “So we have a bigger community problem than we thought.”

That’s the part everybody agrees on.

City officials and a group of developers, businesses, and nonprofit and civic organizations differ on exactly how best to protect against it, a discussion that’s come to a head with the city’s decision to move forward with proposed updates to its flood protection regulations.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission will consider the proposed changes Wednesday, and the City Council is scheduled to hear them Dec. 12, with a vote the following week.

Central to those updates is a proposal to require that property in the floodplain be built an additional foot above the base flood elevation. Current regulations — as well as state law — require buildings be built 1 foot above the base flood elevation. The proposal would raise it to 2 feet.

The base flood elevation is determined by Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain maps — the ones currently based on 1961 rainfall data.

The city’s proposal is based on recommendations that arose from an extensive study conducted on Salt Creek after the 2015 floods that projected the city will see a 0.8-foot rise in floodwaters in Salt Creek during a 100-year event.

The $262,000 Salt Creek Resiliency study, completed in 2020 and adopted as part of the city’s Climate Action Plan, came up with a variety of recommendations for dealing with the threat, including the regulations city officials want to enact.

The city’s proposal would take that 1-foot elevation rise and apply it to all watersheds in the city, not just Salt Creek.

That would increase the cost of development in growing areas of the city — along the Stevens Creek and Upper Salt Creek watersheds in east and south Lincoln, for instance.

And it also would affect older neighborhoods in the floodplain: the North and South Bottoms, University Place, Belmont, Clinton, South Salt Creek. Property owners in those areas who want to undertake big projects — renovations, expansions or rehab projects that cost at least 50% of the assessed value — would have to comply with the new regulations.

Just 16% of the city is in the floodplain, so much of the city isn’t directly affected — and some of that land is parks, and open spaces such as Wilderness Park, which was created as a flood control measure. But flood protections cost money and affect development costs that affect the entire city, and it has implications for the city’s affordable housing efforts.

City officials say updating regulations is an interim step needed to protect property owners until FEMA and the city can update the county’s floodplain maps, a process the city estimates will take three to five years and cost at least $5 million.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she sees it as a public safety issue — a city responsibility as important as police and fire protection, and she emphasized it’s not the only step the city is taking to deal with the increased flood threat.

“This is the first part of a lengthy number of steps that will be taken to protect people from floods,” she told the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission recently, but in the meantime, the city can’t ignore the updated rainfall totals.

Jon Carlson, the mayor's deputy chief of staff, said it doesn’t make sense to allow businesses or homeowners to make a big investment, only to find out later that the floodplain modifications they undertook were inadequate.

“If you’re going to make that size of an investment, we don’t want people to do it and then lose money,” he said. “The worst outcome would be that people make that significant investment based on a (floodplain) map we know is too low. We can’t do that.”

A broad-based coalition of 27 businesses, developers, and for-profit, nonprofit and civic organizations want the city to take a more measured approach that evaluates the potential cost and benefits of the regulations and outlines potential structural changes that could lower the floodplain (think dams or berms or detention ponds).

Any costly flood control measures must be weighed against other city priorities, said Seacrest, who represents the coalition. While large-scale structural solutions like dams, lakes or improvements now underway on watersheds such as Deadmans Run could cost millions and require matching federal funds, other solutions are more affordable and the private sector might undertake some of those in developing areas, he said.

“We feel the administration’s first focus on regulations needs to be better balanced with other objectives,” Seacrest said. “It’s important for the Council to understand how to weigh all these public policies and the cost and the benefit. And the public’s got to understand it, so they accept it.”

Seacrest said if it becomes too costly to rehab homes in older neighborhoods, that could increase blight in the city.

Gaylor Baird, who has made affordable housing a priority of her administration, said the city has worked hard to make more money available for affordable housing and some of those efforts can help offset the additional rehab costs. Not taking adequate protections, isn’t good policy, she said.

“If we’re committed to public safety, if it is our No. 1 priority, building to an inadequate standard, building unsafely, is not an affordability strategy,” she said.

One of the concerns of the coalition is a lack of flexibility in the proposed regulations, a one-size-fits-all solution to areas that — once the floodplain maps are finished — could mean too much protection in some areas and not enough in others, Seacrest said.

The coalition has similar concerns about another proposed change in the regulations that would standardize how much of a buffer is required around stream corridors.

The coalition has four specific steps it wants to take with the city before the regulations are adopted. Seacrest says the steps would take about six months. They are:

* Hiring an independent consulting team to do an economic cost-benefit analysis of the proposed changes, to which the coalition is willing to contribute $125,000.

* Developing a community work plan to outline types of structural solutions and locations for them, along with potential costs and funding sources.

* Preparing interim floodplain maps using the updated rainfall totals to help the city, property owners and developers better understand the impact in different areas of the city.

* Identifying additional funding sources for structural solutions and assistance to older neighborhoods.

City officials say they fully intend to take other steps — and have already begun.

The city has gotten a $500,000 FEMA grant to begin the remapping process in the Beal Slough watershed that runs along Nebraska 2 and Cardwell Branch watershed in southwest Lincoln.

It also applied for a FEMA grant to analyze potential structural solutions for Salt Creek.

“We are committed to this work in the long haul and trying to move the needle,” the mayor told the planning commission last week.

City officials acknowledge that the interim regulations — which would revert to 1 foot above the base floodplain once the new maps are done — carry a cost, but said it’s an incremental cost in addition to changes homeowners or developers would already have to take to meet the current regulations.

FEMA estimates the regulations will increase construction costs 0.25% to 1.5%, Gaylor Baird said. But city officials say those costs can be partially offset by savings in flood insurance premiums, which are discounted because of steps the city has taken.

Seacrest said that's a national estimate that may not apply directly to Lincoln, and other factors could contribute to the increased costs.

Using floodplain maps created locally — without FEMA — would be a liability for the city, Gaylor Baird said. And she said she doesn’t see the need for a cost-benefit study, though she said she does not object to coalition members commissioning one on their own.

Discussions about what to do have been going on behind the scenes for some time, and Gaylor Baird said the city paused the implementation of the regulations last year after learning people wanted more time to discuss the proposed changes.

The city released the initial draft of proposed changes about a year ago, and the coalition — concerned about the focus only on the regulations — formed that fall. Seacrest presented city officials with the group's four objectives in December, he said, and initially the city was open to hiring a consultant to do the study and had been working toward that. Had it happened then, Seacrest noted, it would be finished by now.

In the midst of the work, Miki Esposito, who had been heading up the city’s climate action initiative, left the city and by September, Seacrest said, city officials told him the mayor didn’t believe the study was necessary.

The city says it has been transparent, and conducted workshops for stakeholders in July and October 2021 and additional workshops this fall, and more public discussion will happen with the upcoming meetings. The mayor said city officials also will meet with neighborhood groups.

Todd Wiltgen, public policy specialist with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, said part of the reason the chamber joined the coalition is because officials were concerned there hadn’t been enough public engagement in the process, especially with businesses and homeowners whose property could be impacted, and the chamber is committed to working collaboratively on finding a more comprehensive approach.

“We’re asking for a comprehensive approach to this and leading with regulations is not a comprehensive approach.”