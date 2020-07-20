City agrees to pay $500K to settle LFR captain's lawsuit claiming retaliation after reporting discrimination

In the complaint, Gretna attorney Kelly Brandon accused command staff of retaliation and fostering an illegal retaliatory hostile work environment by treating people who complain about discrimination differently than other employees. She also alleged the city had violated the Nebraska Fair Employment Practices Act.

Giles signed off on the settlement July 10, and the City Council since has reviewed it.

Last year, a jury awarded Hurd $1,177,815, the bulk of it for past and future emotional distress. But the judge later ruled that the jury wasn't justified in awarding him $930,472 for future emotional distress. In the settlement, they agreed to a reduced amount of $519,158.

A third lawsuit against the city, filed by Lincoln firefighter Amanda Benson, still is pending.

On Monday, Brandon said Giles is proud of his service and will continue his career serving the citizens of Lincoln.

"Captain Giles did precisely what the City expected of him by reporting the sexual harassment and discrimination of firefighter Amanda Benson and the retaliation against Captain Troy Hurd," she said.

But, after making the reports, he was denied a promotion to battalion chief despite being ranked first and outscoring the person promoted by 25 points on a test.