Citizens group forms to defend environmental trust fund

In the wake of a controversial decision by the Nebraska Environmental Trust board to defund five conservation projects and award $1.8 million to several gas stations for installation of ethanol-blend pumps, a new citizens group has been formed to advocate for compliance with the trust's environmental mission.

The environmental trust is funded with proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery and its statutory directive is to conserve, enhance and restore Nebraska's environment, Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust stated Friday in a news release.

Former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler, who introduced the legislation that created the trust when he was a member of the Legislature, is chairman of the new organization.

It intends to closely examine the recent 2020 grant application process to determine whether there was compliance with the law and good governance practices, he said.

The board's controversial decision in June was directed at funding the ethanol industry and economic development rather than adhering to the statutory requirements that the money must be used to protect the environment, Beutler previously said.

More than $330 million has been allocated to local environmental projects over the past 27 years, he said, with funding flowing into every county.