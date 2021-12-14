Citing family, Heineman announces he won't run for governor again

Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman said Tuesday morning that he won't be seeking the state's highest office again.

"I loved being Governor of our Great State," he said in a message emailed to supporters. "As I listened to Nebraskans the past few months, I appreciated the strong support and encouragement they offered me to run again. I was very close to saying, 'Yes,' but family is very important to me, now more than ever."

Heineman cited his 98-year-old mother residing in assisted living in Fremont, along with having his son and daughter-in-law -- and his two grandchildren -- living "four minutes" from their home.

He had long been considered a frontrunner if he were to enter the Republican primary field, which contains Falls City businessman Charles Herbster, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, Michael Connely and Breland Ridenour.

Heineman's departure as a potential candidate leaves Pillen and Herbster better positioned, with Herbster holding an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and Pillen likely to receive the endorsement of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who will complete his second term in office at the end of next year.