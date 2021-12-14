Citing family, Heineman announces he won't run for governor again

Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman said Tuesday morning that he won't be seeking the state's highest office again.
"I loved being Governor of our Great State," he said in a message emailed to supporters. "As I listened to Nebraskans the past few months, I appreciated the strong support and encouragement they offered me to run again. I was very close to saying, 'Yes,' but family is very important to me, now more than ever."
Heineman cited his 98-year-old mother residing in assisted living in Fremont, along with having his son and daughter-in-law -- and his two grandchildren -- living "four minutes" from their home.
He had long been considered a frontrunner if he were to enter the Republican primary field, which contains Falls City businessman Charles Herbster, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, Michael Connely and Breland Ridenour.
Heineman's departure as a potential candidate leaves Pillen and Herbster better positioned, with Herbster holding an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and Pillen likely to receive the endorsement of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who will complete his second term in office at the end of next year.
Heineman was lieutenant governor for then-Gov. Mike Johanns when he was appointed U.S. secretary of agriculture in 2005. After ascending to become Nebraska's 39th governor, he won election in 2006 and 2010 before he was term-limited out of office. His decade in office made him Nebraska's longest-serving governor.
Though he won't be running for governor in 2022, Heineman said, he plans to work on ensuring that elected officials meet Nebraskans' greatest needs and work on improving the state's quality of life.
"I intend to remain politically active, particularly supporting candidates who can be future leaders of Nebraska," he said. "I want to encourage the current candidates for governor to speak to the issues that Nebraskans shared with me — tax relief, education and broadband."
Heineman said Nebraska's 1967 tax code "needs to be restructured to reflect the modern economy" with changes that promote economic growth and create "higher-paying careers."
Long an enthusiastic Husker sports advocate, Heineman finished his written statement with this: "Congratulations to the Lady Husker volleyball team in making it to the Final Four, and good luck in Columbus, Ohio, this week."