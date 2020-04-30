Church leaders expect smaller numbers at worship services

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska church leaders said Thursday they will proceed cautiously with the resumption of worship services upon expiration of the coronavirus pandemic-based ban on church gatherings next week.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has lifted the ban effective May 4, although social distancing expectations will remain in place.

The Rev. Christopher Kubat of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Hastings and the Rev. Richard Snow, Nebraska District president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, appeared with Ricketts at the governor's daily coronavirus news briefing.

"People who are at risk should stay at home," Kubat said, and so should those who live or associate with them.

"My sense is that numbers will be down," he said. "People are wary."

Snow said he believes "a lot of congregations will wait until June" to resume worship services, especially larger church congregations. In most cases, churches have transitioned to streaming worship services online or holding services outside similar to a drive-in theater.