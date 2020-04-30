You are the owner of this article.
Church leaders expect smaller numbers at worship services
Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during his daily coronavirus press conference in mid-April at the state Capitol. 

Nebraska church leaders said Thursday they will proceed cautiously with the resumption of worship services upon expiration of the coronavirus pandemic-based ban on church gatherings next week.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has lifted the ban effective May 4, although social distancing expectations will remain in place.

The Rev. Christopher Kubat of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Hastings and the Rev. Richard Snow, Nebraska District president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, appeared with Ricketts at the governor's daily coronavirus news briefing.

"People who are at risk should stay at home," Kubat said, and so should those who live or associate with them. 

"My sense is that numbers will be down," he said. "People are wary."

Snow said he believes "a lot of congregations will wait until June" to resume worship services, especially larger church congregations. In most cases, churches have transitioned to streaming worship services online or holding services outside similar to a drive-in theater.

Under the governor's revised direction for worship services, families living in the same household could sit together but would be required to maintain 6 feet of separation from other worshipers, and nothing could be passed from hand to hand during church services. 

The easing of restrictions on worship services applies, too, to weddings and funeral services, including those in settings outside of churches.

But the general 10-person limitation for gatherings remains in effect statewide through May, essentially banning large wedding receptions and funeral luncheons.

Kubat said his church already has rescheduled weddings in view of the state's limitation on social gatherings.

During a wide-ranging briefing, which included questions on a report in the Salt Lake Tribune questioning the accuracy of a coronavirus testing company that has been employed by Nebraska to conduct tests here, Ricketts fielded a suddenly rare question about property taxes.

"Do you remember the days when we used to argue about property taxes?" Ricketts exclaimed. "Those were the good old days. I'd love to be arguing about property taxes now."

