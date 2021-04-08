Child welfare investigative committee assignments light a fire

That proposal, introduced by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would be amended to make certain it would not apply to current members of the Legislature, who are limited to two consecutive terms, or to new senators who are elected in 2022.

Supporters of the three-term limit have argued that such a change would serve the public interest by allowing senators to accumulate more institutional knowledge and be more effective in representing their constituents and the state.

Members of four designated legislative committees were named to the special committee that will investigate a five-year state contract with Saint Francis Ministries of Salina, Kansas, which originally appeared to have been substantially underbid, along with its accompanying negative impact on child welfare services in the Omaha area.

The lineup: John Arch of LaVista and Dave Murman of Glenvil, Health and Human Services Committee; Matt Hansen of Lincoln and Rita Sanders of Bellevue, Government and Military Affairs Committee; Mark Kolterman of Seward and Robert Clements of Elmwood, Appropriations Committee; Suzanne Geist of Lincoln and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, Judiciary Committee; at-large, Justin Wayne of Omaha.

Creation of the special investigatory committee was earlier authorized by the Legislature on a 40-6 vote.