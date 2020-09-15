Child welfare caseloads still too high, YRTC system too unstable in Nebraska, report finds

Carter said there are concerns over the instability of the YRTC system and recommends the Department of Health and Human Services refrain from any additional changes it has previewed and suspend its most recent business plan to move the Juvenile Chemical Dependency Program at the Hastings Regional Center to Lincoln and establish a YRTC for girls at the Hastings Regional Center.

The department, however, has said as recently as Monday evening that the plan is for the Hastings Regional Center male youth to move to Lincoln at the beginning of October.

The inspector general is also continuing to monitor the delivery of services to the Omaha service area, the only one with a private provider -- St. Francis Ministries -- to deliver case management for children in the system.

St. Francis Ministries has been unable to satisfactorily meet the mandated caseload requirement with only 41% of case managers within statutory guidelines, Carter said.

The work of the Ombuds Office is determined by the intake information it receives.

During fiscal year starting July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, the inspector general received 403 total intakes comprised of 198 critical incident reports, 179 complaints, 19 requests for information and seven grievances and their findings from HHS.