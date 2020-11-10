Charles Herbster prepares 2022 gubernatorial bid

Charles Herbster, a wealthy agri-businessman with close political ties to President Donald Trump, has begun to lay the groundwork for a 2022 gubernatorial bid.

Herbster, who operates Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City, has established a campaign committee and named Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton as campaign treasurer.

Reached by telephone Tuesday, Herbster said he does not want to talk about his plans before next week.

Herbster, who is chairman of Trump's agriculture and rural advisory committee, has been an occasional White House guest and was on hand last Tuesday night for the president's Election Night watch party.

"I am at the White House with the Trump family and a small group of dignitaries eating a beautiful dinner and getting ready to watch a victory tonight," he tweeted early in the evening.

His Twitter account contains a number of photos of Herbster with the president.

Herbster is closely associated with former Gov. Dave Heineman, whom he named to the board of directors of the Conklin Co., a Kansas City-based agricultural and manufacturing firm that he owns and operates as CEO and president.