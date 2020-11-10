Charles Herbster prepares 2022 gubernatorial bid

Charles Herbster, a wealthy agri-businessman with close political ties to President Donald Trump, has begun to lay the groundwork for a 2022 gubernatorial bid.
Herbster, who operates Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City, has established a campaign committee and named Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton as campaign treasurer.
Reached by telephone Tuesday, Herbster said he does not want to talk about his plans before next week.
Herbster, who is chairman of Trump's agriculture and rural advisory committee, has been an occasional White House guest and was on hand last Tuesday night for the president's Election Night watch party.
The highest-priced bull in auction history is on his way to Nebraska, to visit his new owner's ranch near Falls City.
"I am at the White House with the Trump family and a small group of dignitaries eating a beautiful dinner and getting ready to watch a victory tonight," he tweeted early in the evening.
His Twitter account contains a number of photos of Herbster with the president.
Herbster is closely associated with former Gov. Dave Heineman, whom he named to the board of directors of the Conklin Co., a Kansas City-based agricultural and manufacturing firm that he owns and operates as CEO and president.
In 2013, Herbster launched a campaign for the 2014 Republican gubernatorial nomination, but subsequently withdrew, citing his wife's health issues.
Following his departure from the race, Herbster funded state Sen. Beau McCoy's bid for the GOP nomination. Omaha investor Pete Ricketts edged out Attorney General Jon Bruning for the Republican nod, was elected that November and is about to begin the final two years of his second and final four-year term.
The 2022 GOP gubernatorial battle promises to be a wide-open battle with no incumbent in the race and Herbster appears to be the first candidate ready to begin.
A 'bare-knuckled' fight to the end: Southeast Nebraska legislative race a surprisingly bitter battle
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.