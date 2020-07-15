Changes happening again for Nebraska youth rehabilitation and treatment programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More changes are coming to the state's youth rehabilitation and treatment centers at Kearney and Geneva.

Female youths who were moved last summer from Geneva to Kearney will be moving again in October, this time to a newly constructed 24-bed facility on the Hastings Regional Center campus, said Dannette Smith, CEO of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

In October, the Kearney YRTC will go back to serving only boys, she said.

The Hastings YRTC will have 12 beds on one side and 12 on the other in one building, and a separate area for dining/kitchen space and a school.

Smith said the decision was made to move the girls to Hastings because the Kearney move was always supposed to be temporary, and there is a seasoned staff in place in Hastings. Programming is also more effective in facilities that house only one gender.

"That building is perfect for being able to serve those girls," Smith said. "Because of all the rules with the schools, it allows us to do really great programming."

The department has hired Missouri Youth Institute Services, known for transforming juvenile justice programs, to assist, Smith said. Two consultants will come to Nebraska in August for a year.