Changes happening again for Nebraska youth rehabilitation and treatment programs

More changes are coming to the state's youth rehabilitation and treatment centers at Kearney and Geneva.
Female youths who were moved last summer from Geneva to Kearney will be moving again in October, this time to a newly constructed 24-bed facility on the Hastings Regional Center campus, said Dannette Smith, CEO of the state Department of Health and Human Services.
In October, the Kearney YRTC will go back to serving only boys, she said.
The Hastings YRTC will have 12 beds on one side and 12 on the other in one building, and a separate area for dining/kitchen space and a school.
Smith said the decision was made to move the girls to Hastings because the Kearney move was always supposed to be temporary, and there is a seasoned staff in place in Hastings. Programming is also more effective in facilities that house only one gender.
"That building is perfect for being able to serve those girls," Smith said. "Because of all the rules with the schools, it allows us to do really great programming."
The department has hired Missouri Youth Institute Services, known for transforming juvenile justice programs, to assist, Smith said. Two consultants will come to Nebraska in August for a year.
"What we're trying to achieve is to really get some good programming, and I think all the changes that we've made this year are going to help us get there."
The girls reentry program that had moved back to Geneva into a newly renovated LaFlesche cottage in February will move to Hastings. Five girls are in that Geneva program now, and that campus will be used instead for a program that processes Medicaid applications, Smith said.
The new construction at the Hastings Regional Center was originally to be used as a boys substance abuse program, but that will now be moved to Lincoln's White Hall campus, and be adjacent to but separate from a program for boys who have committed sexual abuse, Smith said. Eight boys are in the sexual abuse program and seven in the substance abuse program.
The Geneva girls treatment center reached a crisis point last summer in physical conditions, programming, treatment and medical care. Julie Rogers, Nebraska's Inspector General for Child Welfare at the time, began an investigation of conditions and other allegations.
The Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee also became engaged in needed changes to the youth rehabilitation and treatment centers. But Smith said senators have not been involved in these newly announced changes, and were just informed about them Wednesday.
Sixteen girls are at Kearney now, along with 53 boys.
The department transferred high needs boys and girls to the Lincoln facility in the Lancaster County Youth Services Center for behavioral and trauma-based programming beginning in February. Eight youths are in that facility now: five boys and three girls.
