Change coming to Legislature — 16 new senators and counting

Change is coming to the Legislature next January.

And it will be substantial in terms of new senators.

Whether it is going to be significant in terms of policy decisions or partisan inclinations will remain uncertain until senators begin to tackle legislation and relate to a new governor who will be elected in November.

Count 11 current senators who will be term-limited out of office at the end of the year, two who decided not to seek reelection, at least two who have been or will be elected to other offices and one who died during the fading days of the 2022 legislative session and you find at least 16 new senators will be taking seats in the legislative chamber next year.

That's one-third of the body of 49 senators, and that number and percentage could increase with the results of the Nov. 8 general election, when at least three incumbent senators appear to be facing tough challenges.

And two others are seeking election to higher office: Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is the Democratic nominee for governor and Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha is the Democratic nominee for a House seat in the competitive 2nd Congressional District.

Mike Flood of Norfolk already has turned in his legislative jersey after his election to the House last month and Norfolk real estate agent Robert Dover was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to take the District 19 legislative seat.

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln will depart when he is elected attorney general in November. After winning the Republican nomination in the May primary election, Hilgers has no general election opponent.

Ahead lie a number of challenging legislative races for incumbent senators.

Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and Wendy DeBoer of Bennington both ran out front in the primary election — although Cavanaugh received just 47% of the vote in a three-candidate primary test — and Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, an appointee of Gov. Pete Ricketts, ran slightly behind in his initial election test.

Cavanaugh and DeBoer are Democrats with Republican opponents; Jacobson is a Republican, as is Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Burns, his general election opponent, who ran in first place in the primary election by a narrow 137 votes.

In addition to those contests, legislative lobbyists and political strategists have their eyes focused on about a half-dozen open seats that pit a Republican against a Democrat, although there are a lot more legislative races on their radar screens.

One politically experienced lobbyist sees as many as eight potential tossups in a contest between a Republican and a Democrat.

Although Nebraska's Legislature is nonpartisan, party affiliation helps forecast legislative voting patterns that not only are important in relation to issues that matter to both parties, but also in terms of likely support for the legislative agenda of a new governor who is elected on a partisan ballot.

Among senators who are term-limited out of the Legislature at the end of the year are five lawmakers — John McCollister of Omaha, John Stinner of Gering, Mark Kolterman of Seward, Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Robert Hilkemann of Omaha — who are Republicans who chose to pursue an independent path and their departure may have a substantial impact on the nature of the new legislative body along with the 2022 general election results.

Here are the five contests dominating one key political figure's radar screen:

* Cavanaugh v. Christian Mirch, who ran 906 votes behind her in the primary election in District 6.

* DeBoer v. Lou Ann Goding, who trailed by 538 votes in District 10.

* Merv Riepe, a Republican and former senator, who ran out front with less than 50% of the vote in a four-candidate race to succeed Sen. Steve Lathrop, a Democrat, in District 12, v. Robin Richards, a Democrat.

* Russ Barger, a Republican, who ran 290 votes ahead of George C. Dungan III, a Democrat, in a four-candidate race in Lincoln's District 26.

* Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, a Republican appointed by Ricketts in June to fill the District 31 vacancy created by the death of Sen. Rich Pahls, a Republican, will be on the ballot. Tim Royers, a Millard school teacher and a Democrat who was defeated by Pahls in 2020, is conducting a petition drive to qualify as a candidate and there may be another petition candidate, Carter Lowman of Omaha.

Those contests conceivably could determine whether Republicans might reach their long-sought goal of achieving a so-called "filibuster-proof" Legislature.

It takes 33 votes in the 49-member Legislature to end a filibuster that is designed to halt or trap legislation; Republicans hold 32 legislative seats.

But in Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature, senators are not organized by party affiliation and do not follow party directions — as has been dramatically demonstrated in recent years.

And many new senators choose to embrace that same kind of independence once they are elected.

Several lobbyists who were willing to share their assessments of legislative races were in general agreement about key races that they have identified across a much broader landscape.

A couple of them pointed to the new political playing field created by redistricting last year.

Republicans hold a voter registration advantage in 38 of the 49 legislative districts.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh's District 6 is virtually even: 9,983 Republicans; 10,056 Democrats.

DeBoer's newly created District 10 is narrowly Republican: 10,330 to 9,473.

District 12, represented by Lathrop, who has been a leading Democratic voice, is now 9,141 Republicans and 8,351 Democrats.

Lincoln's District 26, represented by Sen. Matt Hansen, a Democrat, is closely divided, counting 9,131 Democrats and 8,435 Republicans.

The departure of Hilgers, who is Speaker of the Legislature, opens the door for selection of a new legislative leader in 2023 and another gubernatorial appointment before Ricketts departs the scene upon completion of his second term at the end of the year.

That would be the governor's third legislative appointment since June.

Legislative lobbyists have their eyes centered on a dozen races or more after a number of close primary election results.

One suggests as many as 13 potentially toss-up districts, including eight in metropolitan Omaha and two in Lincoln. Eight contests pit a Republican against a Democrat.

One lobbyist sees the potential for five districts electing new senators with a different party affiliation than the current incumbent.

Another points to six Republican versus Democratic contests that could impact the nature of the 2023 Legislature.

All but one of the 17 Democrats in the current Legislature hail from either metropolitan Omaha or Lincoln.

The lone exception is Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, who is midway through her second term. Her District 15 is composed of 13,607 Republicans and 5,969 Democrats and her reelection in 2020 provides a dramatic example of the nonpartisan nature of Nebraska's Legislature whose members are elected on a nonpartisan ballot.

Sens. Myron Dorn of Adams and Tom Brandt of Plymouth hit the jackpot this year. Neither has an opponent in his bid for a second term.