Chamber president says immigrants, refugees vital for Nebraska, where 80,000 jobs are unfilled

Immigration reform and refugee placement in Nebraska could be vital ingredients in addressing the state's huge workforce shortage and moving the state forward, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bryan Slone of Omaha said Monday.

There are close to 80,000 unfilled jobs available in the state now, Slone estimated, and that is a challenge to Nebraska's future at a time when the birth rate is declining along with the number of students in K-12 schools and enrolled in Nebraska colleges and universities.

"The pipeline is getting smaller," Slone said, and "we're at a point where everyone who wants to work is working.

"We need to retain our young people, but we also need to add new people."

Immigration reform, which includes providing federal assurance for residents who are living and working in Nebraska under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, is the necessary ingredient for addressing the state's workforce needs, Slone said.

"We need many, many more qualified immigrants," he said.

And refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine should be welcome here, Slone said.

DACA residents need to be provided federal assurance and security that they will be able to remain in the United States, he said.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that DACA residents are beginning to leave the United States for other countries now after years of instability here.

The Chamber's 2023 state legislative agenda will center on housing, education and child care initiatives that also are needed to help attract and retain an adequate workforce, Slone said, along with continued tax reduction.

Slone outlined the Chamber's priorities during an online media briefing while noting that Nebraska has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with "a remarkably strong economy (that is) very stable and growing."

But the workforce challenge "limits us if we don't address it," he said.