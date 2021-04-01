Chair of Revenue Committee says senators have set the stage for tax reform

The broad and systematic reduction of taxes proposed in bills sent to the floor of the Legislature by the Revenue Committee this year represents "an effort to set us up for real tax reform" next year, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said Thursday.

That reform would be targeted at reductions in personal and corporate income taxes along with sustained efforts to continue to reduce the impact of local property taxes through increased state-funded property tax relief, the chairwoman of the committee said.

"We need to reduce the tax burden on all Nebraskans," Linehan said during a noontime news conference in the Capitol Rotunda with six members of the committee at her side.

"We are a high-tax state," she said.

The only missing committee member was Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln.

Reached later, Bostar said he had another scheduled meeting, but does have some concerns about state tax cuts that conceivably could require the return of some federal stimulus assistance dollars that have been allocated to the state.

"I don't have a problem cutting taxes," he said, "but I'm concerned about the possibility that this could be mingled with CARES Act" requirements.