Catholic bishops oppose casino gambling, support payday interest limits

Nebraska's Catholic bishops on Wednesday urged Nebraska voters to support a ballot initiative to cap payday lending interest rates and oppose the three-pronged initiative to authorize casino gambling at horse race tracks in the state.

Those proposals will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

"The Nebraska Catholic Conference, the bishops' public policy arm, will educate Catholics across the state in the coming weeks about the initiatives' pros and cons," according to an NCC news release.

Archbishop George J. Lucas of the Archdiocese of Omaha-Diocese of Lincoln and Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt of the Diocese of Grand Island announced the decision.

Initiative 428 would limit payday lending interest rates to 36%, compared to more than 400 percent interest rates now typical for those short-term loans, NCC said.

"Payday lending too often exploits the poor and vulnerable by charging exorbitant interest rates and trapping them in endless debt cycles," Lucas said.

Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 would lead to damaging results for family life and communities, Hanefeldt said.