Catholic bishops oppose casino gambling, support payday interest limits

Nebraska's Catholic bishops on Wednesday urged Nebraska voters to support a ballot initiative to cap payday lending interest rates and oppose the three-pronged initiative to authorize casino gambling at horse race tracks in the state.
Those proposals will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
"The Nebraska Catholic Conference, the bishops' public policy arm, will educate Catholics across the state in the coming weeks about the initiatives' pros and cons," according to an NCC news release.
Archbishop George J. Lucas of the Archdiocese of Omaha-Diocese of Lincoln and Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt of the Diocese of Grand Island announced the decision.
Initiative 428 would limit payday lending interest rates to 36%, compared to more than 400 percent interest rates now typical for those short-term loans, NCC said.
"Payday lending too often exploits the poor and vulnerable by charging exorbitant interest rates and trapping them in endless debt cycles," Lucas said.
Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 would lead to damaging results for family life and communities, Hanefeldt said.
"Rather than expanded gambling building up the common good, too often we see it tears down families, leads to addiction, propels financial instability and bankruptcies, and increases crime," he said.
"No alleged promises of increased revenue can make up for the devastation casino gambling brings communities," he said.
The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide
Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.
Nebraska voters will decide whether to cap the maximum annual rates associated with payday loans at 36% following a successful ballot initiative.
Nebraska voters will determine whether to allow casino gambling to enter the state when they consider a three-pronged initiative on the genera…
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.
Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…
Southeast Community College is led by an 11-member board of governors that meets on the third Tuesday of every month.
The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District covers about 1,600 square miles in Southeast Nebraska, including most of Lancaster and Cass …
Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.
The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.
Judges in Nebraska are appointed by the governor and then retained by popular vote. It is extremely rare for a sitting judge to be voted out o…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.