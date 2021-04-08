 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cather Foundation not seeking national heritage designation
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Cather Foundation not seeking national heritage designation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Untouched grassland adjacent to Willa Cather Memorial Prairie

A section of untouched grassland adjacent to the Willa Cather Memorial Prairie south of Red Cloud. Gov. Pete Ricketts is opposed to an effort by the Kansas Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership to seek national heritage designation for 49 counties in Nebraska and Kansas.  

 Courtesy Photo from Nebraska Land Trust

Join GROW Nebraska for a tour of the Willa Cather Foundation in Red Cloud, Nebraska!

Music credits:

"Cheery Monday" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

The Willa Cather Foundation is not seeking designation of a National Heritage Area in south-central Nebraska as Gov. Pete Ricketts has stated, the executive director of the foundation said Thursday.

"Rather, a bi-state group of volunteers in north-central Kansas and south-central Nebraska has been working to explore the merits of a National Heritage Area designation," Ashley Olson said.

That group plans "a feasibility study that would seek feedback from local stakeholders, landowners and residents in the region," she said.

The organization is called the Kansas-Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership.

And Olson said she is one of its 13 volunteer committee members.

Ricketts opposes Cather national heritage land designation

Olson said she and the Willa Cather Foundation "became intrigued with the idea of seeking a National Heritage Area designation after a group of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students completed a research project that sought to examine ways to increase economic development through a more regional approach to cultural heritage tourism."

But the foundation "remains focused solely on its mission to promote Willa Cather's legacy through education, preservation and the arts," she said. 

In objecting to the plan, Ricketts said the national heritage designation would require a national environment policy plan which could act as "a significant barrier (to) infrastructure and other important projects," perhaps hindering growth and development in communities and surrounding areas.

'Grasslands go to who we are as Nebraskans' — Prairie near Red Cloud now forever protected
Cather Center launches $6.5M campaign to restore historic Red Cloud buildings; Laura Bush is chair

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden announces actions to tackle gun 'epidemic'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News