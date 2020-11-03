Casino gambling push reaches the finish line in Nebraska; horse racing industry celebrates

Supporters project Nebraska could take in nearly $65 million annually by taxing the casino revenue.

In addition to Lincoln, casinos are expected to go up at Horsemen's Park in Omaha, Fonner Park in Grand Island, Ag Park in Columbus, Atokad in South Sioux City, as well as Hastings. New tracks could pop up and include casinos.

Opponents of the measures, which included Gov. Pete Ricketts and legendary Husker football coach Tom Osborne, warned that casino gambling at Nebraska racetracks could also clear a path to online sports betting and expansion of casinos across the state.

Pat Loontjer of Gambling With the Good Life said in the 25 years she has fought expanded gambling, "we've never been up against a fight like this."

Voters may have approved taxing casino revenue at 20% and sending the bulk of that money back into state coffers for property tax relief, but Loontjer said the social consequences of gambling will drive up taxes through increased crime, embezzlement and divorce.

"The taxpayers are going to have to pick up that tab, not the casinos," Loontjer said.

Ho-Chunk, which runs Atokad Park, would manage the casino facilities at several racetracks in the state, president Lance Morgan said.