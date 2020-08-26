Casino gambling proposal goes to Nebraska Supreme Court

Racetracks at or near Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus would be authorized to conduct casino gambling.

Also filed with the Supreme Court were opposition arguments contending that the secretary of state's decision was correct.

The proposal "violates our constitution by sneaking in casino gambling on tribal lands across Nebraska under the guise of being limited to racetracks," said Dave Lopez, an attorney with Husch Blackwell.

"It's possible that gambling on high school sports could be included under the overbroad text of this measure, even though the text makes no mention of sports betting," he said.

Dr. Richard Loveless, a dentist in Grand Island, expressed concern that "the misleading and incomplete manner" in which the initiatives would be proposed to voters would lead to their enactment, resulting in a variety of casino gambling endeavors that would "expand in Nebraska and across Nebraska in ways and at locations which the voters did not expect."

An early court decision is likely, since Evnen needs to determine by Sept. 11 whether the issue will be on the November general election ballot.

