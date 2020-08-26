Casino gambling proposal goes to Nebraska Supreme Court

As promised, sponsors of a trio of proposals that would authorize casino gambling at horse racetracks in Nebraska have swiftly gone to the Nebraska Supreme Court to contest Secretary of State Bob Evnen's ruling Tuesday disqualifying the issue from consideration by Nebraska voters in November.
Lynne McNally, representing the sponsors of the successful petition drive that sought to place the issue on the ballot, said the decision was "incorrect as a matter of law because each of the three initiatives meets the applicable requirements of the Nebraska Constitution as to form and procedure."
Evnen argued that the package did not comport to single-subject constitutional requirements.
The initiatives include a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize casino gambling at Nebraska racetracks, while also proposing two laws that would regulate and tax casino gambling.
Lance Morgan, president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., the Winnebago Tribe economic development corporation that co-sponsored the petition drive along with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, has suggested that "political considerations" might have influenced the secretary of state's ruling.
Initial estimates of state gambling revenue produced by the proposal are $65 million a year, with $45 million of that allocated to property tax relief.
Racetracks at or near Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus would be authorized to conduct casino gambling.
Also filed with the Supreme Court were opposition arguments contending that the secretary of state's decision was correct.
The proposal "violates our constitution by sneaking in casino gambling on tribal lands across Nebraska under the guise of being limited to racetracks," said Dave Lopez, an attorney with Husch Blackwell.
"It's possible that gambling on high school sports could be included under the overbroad text of this measure, even though the text makes no mention of sports betting," he said.
Dr. Richard Loveless, a dentist in Grand Island, expressed concern that "the misleading and incomplete manner" in which the initiatives would be proposed to voters would lead to their enactment, resulting in a variety of casino gambling endeavors that would "expand in Nebraska and across Nebraska in ways and at locations which the voters did not expect."
An early court decision is likely, since Evnen needs to determine by Sept. 11 whether the issue will be on the November general election ballot.