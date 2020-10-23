Casino gambling opponents say proposal would hurt families

A gathering of community leaders and business representatives who oppose an initiative package that would authorize casino gambling in Nebraska argued Friday that the proposal would be "bad for families, bad for business, bad for Nebraska."

The results would lead to gambling addiction and gambling losses that would change life in Nebraska, an array of speakers said during a news conference hosted by Pat Loontjer of Omaha, executive director of Gambling with the Good Life.

The three-pronged proposal that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot would authorize casino gambling at Nebraska horse race tracks, but would also clear a path to online sports betting and expansion of casinos across the state, opponents warned.

"Virtually every church opposes the proposal," Loontjer said, recognizing its impact on families and communities.

"It takes money away from a community," John Dittman, chairman and CEO of Cornhusker Bank, said.

While supporters argue that Nebraskans already are gambling at casinos across the state's borders, particularly in Council Bluffs, Iowa, John Baylor warned about the impact of spreading casinos across the state, suggesting that "if you live near a casino, you gamble more."

