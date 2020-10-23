Casino gambling opponents say proposal would hurt families

A gathering of community leaders and business representatives who oppose an initiative package that would authorize casino gambling in Nebraska argued Friday that the proposal would be "bad for families, bad for business, bad for Nebraska."
The results would lead to gambling addiction and gambling losses that would change life in Nebraska, an array of speakers said during a news conference hosted by Pat Loontjer of Omaha, executive director of Gambling with the Good Life.
The three-pronged proposal that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot would authorize casino gambling at Nebraska horse race tracks, but would also clear a path to online sports betting and expansion of casinos across the state, opponents warned.
"Virtually every church opposes the proposal," Loontjer said, recognizing its impact on families and communities.
"It takes money away from a community," John Dittman, chairman and CEO of Cornhusker Bank, said.
While supporters argue that Nebraskans already are gambling at casinos across the state's borders, particularly in Council Bluffs, Iowa, John Baylor warned about the impact of spreading casinos across the state, suggesting that "if you live near a casino, you gamble more."
Baylor is president of On to College, an organization that seeks to help students receive a college education with minimal debt.
Representatives from Crete Carrier Corp., West Gate Bank, the Nebraska Family Alliance, the Nebraska Catholic Conference and LDS Church were among participants in the news conference that was carried live on Gambling with the Good Life's Facebook page.
During the online presentation, some proponents of the gambling initiative responded with rebuttal messages.
The initiative proposal would allocate the bulk of the funding derived from the casinos to local property tax relief.
Race tracks currently operate in or near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus.
New tracks presumably could spring up if the initiative is approved by Nebraska voters.
The Keep the Money in Nebraska proposal was sponsored by Ho-Chunk Inc., the Winnebago Tribe's economic development corporation, in partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association and Omaha Exposition and Racing.
