 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casino gambling opponents say proposal would hurt families
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Casino gambling opponents say proposal would hurt families

{{featured_button_text}}
Tribal Casino Fight

Patrons play the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. 

 Shelly Kulhanek

A gathering of community leaders and business representatives who oppose an initiative package that would authorize casino gambling in Nebraska argued Friday that the proposal would be "bad for families, bad for business, bad for Nebraska."

The results would lead to gambling addiction and gambling losses that would change life in Nebraska, an array of speakers said during a news conference hosted by Pat Loontjer of Omaha, executive director of Gambling with the Good Life.

The three-pronged proposal that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot would authorize casino gambling at Nebraska horse race tracks, but would also clear a path to online sports betting and expansion of casinos across the state, opponents warned.

"Virtually every church opposes the proposal," Loontjer said, recognizing its impact on families and communities.

"It takes money away from a community," John Dittman, chairman and CEO of Cornhusker Bank, said.

While supporters argue that Nebraskans already are gambling at casinos across the state's borders, particularly in Council Bluffs, Iowa, John Baylor warned about the impact of spreading casinos across the state, suggesting that "if you live near a casino, you gamble more."

Osborne, Ricketts warn against casino gambling's social costs

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor is president of On to College, an organization that seeks to help students receive a college education with minimal debt.

Representatives from Crete Carrier Corp., West Gate Bank, the Nebraska Family Alliance, the Nebraska Catholic Conference and LDS Church were among participants in the news conference that was carried live on Gambling with the Good Life's Facebook page.

During the online presentation, some proponents of the gambling initiative responded with rebuttal messages.

The initiative proposal would allocate the bulk of the funding derived from the casinos to local property tax relief.

Race tracks currently operate in or near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus.

Court orders casino gambling be placed on ballot

New tracks presumably could spring up if the initiative is approved by Nebraska voters.

The Keep the Money in Nebraska proposal was sponsored by Ho-Chunk Inc., the Winnebago Tribe's economic development corporation, in partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association and Omaha Exposition and Racing.

Nebraska positioned to move ahead from pandemic difficulties, chamber president says

The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide

Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.

U.S. Senate
Elections
AP

U.S. Senate

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.

+2
U.S. House of Representatives
Elections
AP

U.S. House of Representatives

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…

+3
Nebraska Legislature
AP

Nebraska Legislature

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Forty-nine women and men serve in Nebraska's unique, one-house Legislature.

+2
Lancaster County Board

Lancaster County Board

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated

Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.

+2
University of Nebraska Board of Regents

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.

+2
Nebraska State Board of Education

Nebraska State Board of Education

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+5
Sasse seeks reelection in odd Senate race
Federal Government

Sasse seeks reelection in odd Senate race

  • Updated

The Nebraska Democratic Party does not support the winner of the party's May primary election, Chris Janicek of Omaha, and instead has drafted Preston Love Jr. of Omaha as its designated write-in candidate to oppose Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News