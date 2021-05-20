Casino gambling framework adopted by Legislature

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Voters handed 65% approval to a proposed constitutional amendment at last November's general election that opened the door to casino gambling at licensed race tracks, spurred in part by ballot language allocating 70% of the revenue generated by a 20% tax to property tax relief.

Projected estimates of $445 million of new gambling activity by fiscal 2022-23 have been described as unrealistic, but advocates have estimated that Nebraskans bet up to $500 million a year at casinos across the border in Iowa and other neighboring states prior to the pandemic.

Three established casinos already are just up the road from Lincoln and across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and their parking lots have long been filled with Nebraska license plates.

Lincoln's casino, which appears likely to be the largest built in Nebraska, will be constructed by WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of the Winnebago Tribe's Ho-Chuck Inc., its economic development arm.

The casino, which will also have a hotel, will be strategically located near heavy truck traffic.

Other casinos are planned at horse tracks in Omaha, Grand Island, South Sioux City, Columbus and Hastings.