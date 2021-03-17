Casino gambling bill includes sports betting, adds to keno options

The minimum age to bet on horse races would be bumped up to 21, to match requirements for casino gambling and sports wagering.

Briese said sports betting already was authorized by the language of the constitutional amendment despite mixed messages before the vote.

Whether that confusion was "intentional or inadvertent," Briese said, "sports betting was on the ballot" when voters approved the constitutional change.

"Our job is to ensure that the voters' will is respected," he said.

While the bill prohibits bets placed on the performance of an individual Nebraska athlete, sports betting on the performance of Husker teams would be permitted.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln objected to that provision, arguing that allowing "betting on and against our own team and kids … is crazy. Don't you think there's enough pressure in Nebraska without adding gambling to these kids' lives?"

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said she opposes expanded gambling, but the Legislature needs to respect the will of the people and implement the constitutional amendment.

"I don't like gambling; I worked against the ballot measure," she said. "But we lost; we lost big."