Casino gambling bill includes sports betting, adds to keno options

The Legislature gave 37-5 first-round approval Wednesday to a bill implementing the voter-mandated launch of casino gambling in Nebraska while also authorizing electronic on-site keno betting and sports betting at casino sites.
The legislation (LB561) heralds the advent of casino gambling in Nebraska at licensed horse tracks, a sea-change societal event that is estimated to generate an eye-popping $455 million of gambling activity by fiscal 2022-23.
Nearly $64 million of the resulting $91 million in revenue that year would be dedicated to property tax relief.
Under terms of the initiative, which was overwhelmingly approved by Nebraska voters last November, 70% of the revenue generated by a 20% tax on casino gambling will be funneled into property tax relief.
Casino gambling will be authorized at six existing race tracks, including Lincoln, where a $200 million casino and hotel complex is in the planning stage for southwest of U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.
WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of the Winnebago Tribe's Ho-Chunk Inc., will partner with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association in planning to operate casino gambling at the Lincoln Race Course, at Horsemen's Park in Omaha and Atokad Downs in South Sioux City.
Casinos of some form are also expected to pop up at Fonner Park in Grand Island and at sites in Hastings and Columbus.
Wednesday's lengthy debate displayed considerable personal senatorial opposition to expanded gambling coupled with recognition of a legislative responsibility to implement the will of the voters.
"I'm not a fan of expanded gambling, but the people spoke in November," Sen. John Lowe of Kearney said, while also proposing that legislators should "wait until next year and get it right" in defining the terms of legislative implementation.
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, chairman of the Legislature's General Affairs Committee, led the way to first-stage approval of a series of amendments shaping the legislation.
Key amendments to the authorizing bill provided for sports betting within designated areas of casinos while forbidding so-called "prop bets" on individual performances by Nebraska athletes.
Purchase of keno tickets through a mobile device or electronic ticket would be authorized at the location of keno operations by persons 19 or older, a change designed to help protect a revenue flow that currently funds community betterment projects.
Cities and counties had expressed concern about the potential loss of keno revenue that supports community projects with the broad expansion of gambling options, Briese said.
The minimum age to bet on horse races would be bumped up to 21, to match requirements for casino gambling and sports wagering.
Briese said sports betting already was authorized by the language of the constitutional amendment despite mixed messages before the vote.
Whether that confusion was "intentional or inadvertent," Briese said, "sports betting was on the ballot" when voters approved the constitutional change.
"Our job is to ensure that the voters' will is respected," he said.
While the bill prohibits bets placed on the performance of an individual Nebraska athlete, sports betting on the performance of Husker teams would be permitted.
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln objected to that provision, arguing that allowing "betting on and against our own team and kids … is crazy. Don't you think there's enough pressure in Nebraska without adding gambling to these kids' lives?"
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said she opposes expanded gambling, but the Legislature needs to respect the will of the people and implement the constitutional amendment.
"I don't like gambling; I worked against the ballot measure," she said. "But we lost; we lost big."
"The people have spoken," Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said.
The proposal was approved by 71% of the voters in November.
Early on in the debate, Briese agreed to requests that his committee hold a public hearing on proposed changes in keno operations prior to later floor action on the bill.
The keno changes were approved on a 26-18 vote.
Iowa officials project that the state's casinos near the Nebraska border will lose significant foot traffic once casinos open in this state.
However, casinos in Iowa allow sports gambling using apps from almost any of its casinos and popular sports betting giants such as FanDuel and DraftKings. To use the app, however, you must be within the state's borders.
The bill advanced Wednesday requires, for now, that those bets be made in person in Nebraska.
Sports betting was clearly authorized by the constitutional amendment, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said, even if that was not clearly understood.
"If we don't do this," he said, there would be no regulations governing sports betting, including betting on the performance of Nebraska athletes.
