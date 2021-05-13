Casino bill changes protect keno parlors, limit Husker betting

Lathrop was motivated largely by an effort to protect keno parlors, particularly the keno operation in Ralston that will be in competition with a casino 10 blocks away, and thereby secure the "significant source of revenue" that it provides to the city of Ralston.

Keno parlors provide revenue for community-betterment projects throughout the state.

Lathrop's amendment does not allow keno gambling with an electronic device at Nebraska casinos, requiring casinos to "live by the same rules" as keno parlors.

The sports betting change was added to attract the votes of a few senators who had strenuously argued against allowing sports betting on the Huskers when they are playing games in Lincoln.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln urged senators to accept the compromise, which he described as "very reasonable, very smart," in order to ensure that the measure can command 33 votes on final passage.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln opposed the ban targeted at betting on Husker games when they are played at home, describing that as "completely illogical (and) puritanical nonsense" when such betting will occur by phone or at casinos across the border in Iowa.