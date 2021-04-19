Campaign finance complaints against electric co-op dismissed after investigation

Language in the Electric Cooperative Corporation Act requires co-ops to pay operating expenses and create reserves, while also returning some unneeded funds to its members, and affords co-ops "discretionary authority to exercise powers that are 'necessary, convenient or appropriate' to carrying out the purposes of its incorporation."

The attorney general said because the Nebraska Supreme Court has assigned a wide range of meanings to the word "necessary," it could not say for certain whether statute prohibited the co-op from using its funds to pay for political campaigns.

"While we agree that certain provisions of the Electric Cooperative Corporation Act could be construed to limit a corporation's use of revenue, we cannot state with any certainty that act prohibits such a corporation from making political contributions and expenditures," the opinion states.

That issue isn't under the purview of the Accountability and Disclosure Commission, however.

On Monday, Bloomquist said the co-op "vigorously followed all election campaign laws and steadfastly asserted the belief that no legal violation occurred," and called the complaints "irresponsible behavior for shortsighted political gain."