Campaign finance complaints against electric co-op dismissed after investigation

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission last week dismissed a handful of complaints against a cooperative of rural public power districts that steered funds toward a political committee.
According to the commission, the complaints made against individual board members of Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission failed to state a cause of action under the state's campaign finance laws.
The April 16 decision to dismiss the complaints follows an opinion by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, which said the co-op was not prohibited from using revenues generated from electric bills to make political contributions.
The Attorney General's opinion, released April 9, was issued at the request of Frank Daley, executive director of the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, after several ratepayers and members of the Nebraska Public Power District board took issue with the practice in the 2020 campaign cycle.
According to the complaints, Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission was using public funds to back political campaigns, which complainants called "a betrayal of the public's trust."
In 2019, the co-op provided a $7,500 startup loan to Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity, a political committee backing candidates who favored preserving the status quo for electrical generation, rather than moving toward more solar and wind generation.
Darin Bloomquist, the general manager of the co-op and assistant treasurer of the political committee, said the funds were no longer considered public money once they were transferred to the co-op.
According to the attorney general's opinion, the cooperative is authorized under state law to make campaign contributions.
A 1988 opinion, upheld by subsequent case law, determined electric cooperatives are not government subdivisions of the state, but were instead "cooperative, nonprofit, membership corporations."
As such, corporations organized under the laws of the state are not prohibited from contributing to a political campaign, the opinion states.
"There is no language in the (Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Act) which would exempt any electric cooperative corporation from the general rule that corporations may make expenditures and contributions," the attorney general said.
But, the attorney general added, the state law governing electric cooperatives may preclude Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission from using payments from its member public power districts to support candidates running for office.
Language in the Electric Cooperative Corporation Act requires co-ops to pay operating expenses and create reserves, while also returning some unneeded funds to its members, and affords co-ops "discretionary authority to exercise powers that are 'necessary, convenient or appropriate' to carrying out the purposes of its incorporation."
The attorney general said because the Nebraska Supreme Court has assigned a wide range of meanings to the word "necessary," it could not say for certain whether statute prohibited the co-op from using its funds to pay for political campaigns.
"While we agree that certain provisions of the Electric Cooperative Corporation Act could be construed to limit a corporation's use of revenue, we cannot state with any certainty that act prohibits such a corporation from making political contributions and expenditures," the opinion states.
That issue isn't under the purview of the Accountability and Disclosure Commission, however.
On Monday, Bloomquist said the co-op "vigorously followed all election campaign laws and steadfastly asserted the belief that no legal violation occurred," and called the complaints "irresponsible behavior for shortsighted political gain."
The general manager of the co-op, which has been in existence for 65 years as Nebraska Public Power District's largest wholesale customer, said the involvement of several NPPD board members "drove an unnecessary wedge and impediment between the long-term future of these two entities' contractual relationship."
"The NEG&T applauds the NADC for their thoughtful dismissal and justice was indeed served," Bloomquist added.
Reached by phone Monday, Mary Harding, one of the NPPD directors who questioned the co-op's campaign-related expenses last year, declined to comment.
