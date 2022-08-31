Cameron the Capitol Cat is missing again; women reportedly seen taking him

Cameron, the cat who has an army of friends and admirers among state government workers and elected officials, apparently was taken away from the Capitol in a carrier Tuesday night and is now missing.

"Cameron the Capitol Cat was stolen last night," Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln tweeted Wednesday morning.

"Last spotted at 8 p.m. being taken in a carrier by two women who walked away with him.

"He is microchipped, has a loving owner and a city of adoring fans.

"Please bring him back home," Wishart tweeted.

The message attracted more than 200 supporting responses on Wishart's Twitter account within the first hour.

Cameron, who lives in a home a couple of blocks from the Capitol, created a stir in the city when he went missing during harsh winter weather in March 2021.

"Happy to report "Cameron the Capitol Cat" returned late last night and visited with Capitol Security staff," the Nebraska State Patrol Capitol Detail reported in a tweet at the time, ending a long search by Cameron's Capitol friends and admirers led by Wishart.