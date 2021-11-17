Business leaders praise Fischer, Bacon for supporting infrastructure bill

Business representatives on Wednesday hailed the impact that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have in Nebraska and saluted Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon for crossing the aisle and joining with their Democratic colleagues in enacting the Biden administration proposal.

"It's been a longstanding priority for business," Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a conference call with Nebraska media which was joined by Chamber leaders in the state.

"It's the lifeblood of our economy," he said.

Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bryan Slone said business leaders "really appreciate" the bipartisan action of Fischer and Bacon, who is metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District congressman, in "stepping up and doing the right thing for Nebraska."

Omaha Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Brown said "their constituents clearly said yes" to the votes cast by Fischer and Bacon.

Bacon was one of 13 Republicans to vote for the legislation in the House; Fischer was one of 19 Republican senators to support the bill.