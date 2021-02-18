Burst tank likely released 4 million gallons of wastewater from troubled ethanol plant

The wastewater also was directed into the emergency lagoon, which can hold 6 million gallons.

"Once each location is pumped as completely as possible, AltEn will introduce additional clean water into the ditch in order to flush out and clean any potential residue remains," the company said in its plan filed with the state. "That water will also be pumped back into AltEn's lagoon system."

AltEn raised concerns about the condition of a second 4 million-gallon digester tank on its property, telling the state it had added insulation and an external heat source to prevent another pipe from potentially rupturing during the cold snap.

"If material from the second digester were to be discharged, efforts similar to what was performed with the first (south) digester spill would be made to contain the spill on AltEn's property," Tingelhoff wrote.

To prevent that from happening, AltEn asked the state's permission to drain the second digester tank into its deteriorating lagoon system. Earlier this month, the Department of Environment and Energy ordered AltEn to cease operations until it could repair the lagoon system and bring it in line with state regulations.