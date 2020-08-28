Budget, banking chiefs leaving state government posts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Veteran state budget administrator Gerry Oligmueller will retire on Sept. 11 after 44 years in state government that has included working directly for six governors.

In announcing Oligmueller's plans to retire, Gov. Pete Ricketts saluted his long service to the state.

"He leaves behind an enduring legacy of fiscal conservatism, a strong team and budget principles that will guide the state for years to come," Ricketts said.

Oligmueller has been the state's chief budget officer since 1995.

Also stepping down from his state government post is State Banking Director Mark Quandahl, a former state senator who has held that position for more than five years.

Ricketts said Quandahl has made his department "more effective, more efficient and more customer-focused" during his stewardship of that office.

Deputy Budget Administrator Lee Will will succeed Oligmueller, and Deputy Banking Director Kelly Lammers will replace Quandahl, the governor said.

