Briese supports Herbster, citing his commitment to property tax relief

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, the leading advocate in the Legislature for property tax relief, said Tuesday he supports Charles Herbster's bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination because of his commitment to "do what it takes" to achieve additional relief for property taxpayers.

"Charles W. Herbster has publicly stated his support for concepts that would modernize our sales tax base, something I have worked for as well," Briese said.

"To me, this demonstrates the political will to stand up to the establishment, the special interests and the lobbyists to do what it takes to lower property taxes," Briese said.

As a senator, Briese noted, he has "prioritized property tax relief for the last six years."

"But there is more work to be done," he said.

Briese has been a member of the Legislature's Revenue Committee and has led efforts on the floor of the Legislature to achieve additional relief for property taxpayers.

"Although elected officials must be held to a high standard of conduct, allegations of past misdeeds are not disqualifying," Briese said in addressing allegations by a number of women stating that Herbster had inappropriately touched or groped them at recent public events.

"If being faultless was the litmus test for public service, we would have no public servants," Briese said.

"These 11th hour allegations against Charles Herbster will be addressed in the legal system," he said. "They should not be used to torpedo the campaign of an otherwise qualified candidate."

