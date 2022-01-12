Briese introduces bill to limit annual school property tax increases

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion introduced legislation Wednesday to limit the annual growth of property tax increases for local schools to 3 percent with allowances for inflation and exceptions for required health, safety and accessibility needs.

Under terms of his LB987, the cap could be overridden for two of three years as long as the annual increase over any three-year period is not more than 3%.

The bill would also allow for a vote of the people to override the cap.

"Escalating property taxes continue to curtail economic growth across our state," Briese said, "and we must do something about it."

While the Legislature "has taken significant steps to provide property tax relief during the last few years," Briese said, "more work is needed."

Property taxes have been increasing at about 4.45% a year, he said, while wage growth has been less than 2% annually and inflation has averaged about 1.75% per year during the past 10 years.

"The status quo is unacceptable," Briese said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has previously signaled his intention to also propose a cap on the annual increase in school property taxes.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.