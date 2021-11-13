Brewer says state senators are doing well in phone call from Mount Kilimanjaro

Somewhat weary but well after a day of climbing through the fog, Nebraska's five intrepid mountain-climbing state senators settled in Saturday for a night of sleep in tents 12,522 feet high on Mount Kilimanjaro.

"We're in the clouds," Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said in a satellite phone call from their Shira Camp overnight site on the storied mountain in Tanzania.

"Along the course today, fog was all around us," he said.

It's been "more of a demanding course than we anticipated," Brewer said. "We're toast when we're done for the day."

Except for Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, he said, who is "like the energizer bunny" in this diverse group of senators who are headed to the 19,340-foot summit of the legendary mountain in Africa, a journey that will take them three miles high into the sky.

"There are some aches and pains and sore muscles" among the senators after the second day, Brewer said, but no altitude sickness. Doctors check the climbers as a safety measure, he said.

The temperature on the second day was probably between 35 and 40 degrees, he said, but as they continue to climb it will become much colder, especially when they reach the summit on a nighttime trek.