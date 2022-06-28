Brewer focuses on increased hospital capacity for wounded Ukrainians

Sen. Tom Brewer says he has decided to turn the focus of his mission to Ukraine on the need to help secure funding to expand Ukraine's hospital in Lviv, which is overwhelmed by soldiers wounded in the battle with Russian invaders.
"I must admit this is much different than what I had anticipated when I first planned to come over, but I believe that this mission of helping the hospitals will be more valuable than anything else that I do," he said in a midnight message from Ukraine.
"We will be moving forward to the main battle area to see the field hospitals and better understand how their evacuation process works with no helicopters or airplanes," he said.
Brewer, a Gordon state senator and retired Army colonel who was seriously wounded in Afghanistan, headed to Ukraine last weekend on a mission to help provide logistical assistance for Ukraine.
In his message from Lviv, Brewer said he had just completed "a full day of visiting wounded soldiers at the Lviv hospital, which is the largest one in Ukraine."
"I have been working with the mayor of Lviv to see if I can help him to secure funding to expand the hospital," he said.
"There are roughly 4,000 patients in a hospital designed for 1,000."
Physical therapy and occupational therapy rooms are overwhelmed, Brewer said.
"Tomorrow morning I have an extensive meeting with the mayor and then in the afternoon will be attending the funeral of one of the soldiers who has been killed in the fighting."
