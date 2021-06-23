Breland Ridenour of Omaha in GOP governor race

Breland Ridenour, an IT manager for Skarda Equipment Co. in Omaha, is on the 2022 Republican gubernatorial campaign trail along with University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus and agri-businessman Charles Herbster of Falls City.

Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha is still widely expected to join the GOP race.

Former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman is considering whether to enter the contest with a decision to come later. Heineman served 10 years as governor from 2005 to 2015 before being term-limited out of office.

Ridenour announced his candidacy in mid-May.

In a news release, he said he believes he offers Nebraska voters "fresh eyes, young blood and a 360-degree perspective."

Writing on his campaign website, Ridenour said he recently spoke against promotion of the controversial critical race theory at a meeting of the Douglas County Learning Community.

"This is the time to be vocal and active," he said.

"If critical race theory was indeed true, we would not have prominent people of color in our society today," Ridenour wrote on Twitter.

"Even the highest office in the U.S. was recently held by a black man, and then re-elected.