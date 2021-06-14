Brandt will seek re-election in District 32 legislative seat

Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth announced on Friday he'll seek a second term in the Legislature representing several counties in Southeast Nebraska.
Brandt, 61, a registered Republican, defeated incumbent Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete in 2018 to win the District 32 seat, which includes Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline, Thayer and part of southwest Lancaster County.
In his first term, Brandt has sponsored legislation allowing meat customers to buy individual cuts of meat directly from Nebraska producers, created a statewide farm-to-school network, and expanded the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Brandt, a farmer and livestock feeder, has also brought several bills expanding rural broadband access, cutting property taxes and enacting "right to repair" legislation in Nebraska.
"I'm proud of my work to lower property taxes, increase school funding for rural schools, strengthen our state economy, and expand rural broadband development, but I'm not finished yet," Brandt said in a news release.
He serves on the Agricultural, Judiciary and General Affairs committees and has appointments on several special committees, including the School Finance Review and new Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability committees.
If reelected, Brandt said he would continue focusing on rural broadband, property taxes, rural economic development, as well as rights for gun owners and "pro-life" polices.
"My campaign will be about seeing my district through post-COVID recovery and ensuring that our families and our economy come back better than before," he said.
