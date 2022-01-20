Brandt files for reelection in District 32 legislative seat

Sen. Tom Brandt announced Wednesday he'll seek a second term in the Legislature.

In a news release, Brandt said he filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office to seek reelection in 2022.

Brandt defeated incumbent Sen. Laura Ebke in 2018 for the District 32 seat, which encompasses all of Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties, and includes a portion of southwestern Lancaster County.

A Republican farmer from Plymouth, Brandt serves on the Agriculture, General Affairs and Judiciary committees at the Legislature.

"I campaigned on issues of property tax, expanded broadband, and addressing the school funding formula to better help the constituents in my district," Brandt said. "I am running for a second term to continue improving these issues for our district."

