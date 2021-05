Blueprint Nebraska hands ball to Chamber, business allies

Blueprint Nebraska, the statewide economic development initiative launched in 2018, announced Monday that it will transition implementation strategies for its 15 initiatives to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and two other pro-business organizations.

The Chamber will work in collaboration with the Aksarben Foundation and the Platte Institute.

"Growing the Good Life has been at the forefront of each of these organization's missions for years, if not decades," said Jim Smith, president of Blueprint Nebraska.

"So it just makes sense to partner with organizations that share a common purpose and have a proven track record of success."

Smith was chosen to lead the Blueprint Nebraska initiative after serving in the Legislature from 2011 until his resignation in December of 2018 weeks before the conclusion of his second and final term.

Leaders in Nebraska business, agriculture, government and higher education formed Blueprint Nebraska, a statewide initiative that resulted in a detailed plan to stimulate the state's economic growth, competitiveness and prosperity.