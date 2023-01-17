Bills banning transgender youth from treatment and participating in sports draw motion to end legislative session

A pair of bills introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday seeking to deny transgender youth in Nebraska from accessing gender-affirming care and from participating in school sports drew a swift rebuke from lawmakers and advocacy groups.

Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Millard and two dozen co-sponsors brought the bills to address what she called “a social contagion."

Soon after both bills were introduced, however, Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad introduced a motion to adjourn the Legislature sine die, saying those bills and others threatened to strip Nebraskans of their civil rights.

The motion, which is used to end the Legislature’s regular session, ignited confusion in the chamber as several senators who had left for lunch before adjournment were forced to return and vote down the measure.

Under Kauth’s “Let Them Grow Act” (LB574), which has 23 sponsors, anyone under the age of 19 would be prohibited from obtaining puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or gender-altering surgery.

The number of youth accessing those services in several countries, including the U.S., has increased tenfold since 2005, according to the British Psych Bulletin.

Children who question the sex they were assigned at birth are often referred to specialty clinics, where they undergo psychological evaluation before they are offered further treatment.

But those treatments, which as is the case with hormone therapy, require parental consent, or in the case of gender-altering surgery is not typically conducted until the individual is at least 18 years old, according to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.

The “Sports and Spaces Act” (LB575) would requiring schools to maintain a record of a student’s “biological gender” from a sports physical, Kauth said, which would then be used to assign them to either boy’s or girl’s athletics or activities despite their current gender identity.

Students who believe they are competing against another student of a different sex could bring legal action against the school in order to “rectify the situation,” she added.

The bill follows several others across the country. Kauth said she spoke with lawmakers in Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina before drafting the bill.

“There are so many other kids who don’t have those issues who are now in a locker room being forced to confront it,” Kauth said. “We have a lot of kids who don’t have to deal with this, and all of a sudden we’re altering their experience.”

Kauth, who was appointed to fill a vacancy left by Sen. Rich Pahls and then elected to a four-year term representing District 31 last fall, said she heard from voters in Millard concerned about what she described as “federal government overreach” on LGBTQ issues.

Last year, then-Attorney General Doug Peterson joined a lawsuit filed by 20 Republican attorneys general against the Biden administration over a U.S. Department of Agriculture program prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Kauth said her constituents also raised concerns about transgender athletes competing in Nebraska high school sports, and mentioned controversies that have taken place in other states.

“You don’t want it to become a huge problem and then have to undo things," she said. "We’re saying from this point forward, this is how it’s going to be handled.”

Advocacy groups blasted both bills Tuesday afternoon as an effort to push LGBTQ individuals out of public life, echoing comments opposing Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil’s bill (LB371) that seeks to prohibit anyone under the age of 19 from attending an all-ages drag show.

“These proposals threaten young Nebraskans’ right to exist as exactly who they are,” said Jane Seu, the ACLU of Nebraska’s legal and policy counsel. “From denying youth the opportunity to benefit from school sports to taking away decisions from Nebraska families and medical professionals, these are deeply harmful proposals.”

Along with Conrad’s motion to end the legislative session, both of Kauth’s bills were met with floor motions from Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt to kill them before they could be assigned to committee.

The procedural move will need to be considered before either bill can get a committee hearing.

“Transgender and nonbinary people have existed for as long as human history,” Hunt said in a text message. “Over the past several years, transgender visibility has increased in the media and across our culture. This is related to victories for the LGBT+ community as a whole, and is a positive sign that our society is growing more diverse and accepting.”

Conrad’s motion to end the legislative session with 81 days to go on the calendar wasn’t aimed at any singular bill, she said, but at a “significant” amount of legislation introduced in the early days of the 108th Legislature that has attacked civil rights and liberties.

“I think it was a very serious motion to try and bring greater focus to the threats that some of this legislation poses,” she said.

Ultimately, senators voted against the sine die motion 33-7 before adjourning for the day soon after.

Afterward, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard confronted Conrad on the floor and told her he found her action “unacceptable.”

Conrad said she was using the rules available to all senators “to best conduct business as they saw fit.”

“It seemed to me there was a strategic advantage in filing a sine die motion at that point in time to deliver on my campaign promises,” Conrad said. “To protect the institution, to protect working families and to protect civil rights.”

