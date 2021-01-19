Bill would create 'citizen police oversight boards' in Lincoln, Omaha

No one who has served or is affiliated with law enforcement would be eligible to serve on the oversight board, or as an investigator or staff member working on the board's behalf.

The board would have the power to address grievances and investigate complaints filed against police made by members of the public, as well as instances of misconduct that come before it outside of the complaint process.

The oversight boards would also be responsible for investigating all shootings involving police, and would have the power to inspect all police department records, including personnel files, as well as issue subpoenas to compel testimony and evidence.

Having subpoena power would give the oversight boards more teeth in addressing complaints and investigating possible misconduct, McKinney said.

Lincoln's nine-member Citizen Police Advisory Board, for example, meets quarterly and oversees police department policies, reviews general performance, and investigates complaints from the public, but it doesn't have the power to compel evidence or discipline officers.

A separate committee called Hold Cops Accountable holds town hall meetings for community members to talk about their experiences with law enforcement in an effort to improve citizen-police relations.