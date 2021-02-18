Bill would allow Nebraska voters to use ranked-choice voting for some elected offices

Larry R. Bradley told the committee that with ranked-choice voting, a majority of the voters would be able to say they supported the candidate who won on their first or second choice — the candidate they may not feel as strongly about but who they feel they can live with.

Putting the ranked-choice system in place, he said, “is the path to political peace for all of us.”

Bradley said he has done exit polling with voters and found nearly 90% of those surveyed said they understood the system and thought it was easy enough to understand, adding he believes most ballot-counting machines in the state could be easily reconfigured to do ranked-choice elections.

He also said 85% of voters he spoke to after a recent election indicated they would be comfortable with ranked-choice voting going forward.

But opponents to McCollister’s bill weren’t so sure.

Making the switch could be costly, both in having to redesign Nebraska’s ballots and educating election workers, candidates and the public, said Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively, who spoke on behalf of the state’s election commissioners.